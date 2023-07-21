‘Barbenheimer’ 2023: taking over the big screen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Popcorn in plastic, it’s fantastic. Fans are calling it ‘Barbenheimer,’ and it’s selling out theaters and merchandise across the country.

“The fact that it’s a double premier that’s doing this well, it’s been a while. Barbie, we have added shows, because shows are selling out.” said Dennis Hettler, the NCG Lansing General Manager.

Friday’s premiere of Barbie and Oppenheimer is expected to be a record-setting night for movie theaters. The two movies could be described as polar opposites. One is about the creation of the atomic bomb, and the other about a children’s toy punctuated with pink.

At Mid-Michigan theaters Friday, Barbie girls and Barbie boys were head to toe in pink.

“Ryan Gosling?? Like, excited for that,” said Darren Klopp, a Celebration Cinema employee who is watching Barbenheimer.

Klopp says the two-midnight premiers were the busiest he’s ever seen his theatre.

“There was a group of people who was wearing like suits and whatnot for Oppenheimer, and then like they changed into pink,” said Klopp.

“A woman yesterday had a car, had a Barbie car, and was driving it around,” said Hettler.

Employees at both NCG and Celebration Cinema say this is the most excitement they’ve had in a while. One busy worker behind the desk Friday morning recalled that the midnight premiers, brought in roughly 400-500 people, and one manager said people were lined up outside the door.

News 10 asked people what they were at the theaters to see. Everyone, except four-year-old Ayva, was planning to see both.

“Well, you know it was a toss-up,” said Lisa Hildorf.

“I think you gotta go Barbenhiemer, gotta do both,” said Andrew Hall, Celebration Cinema’s Assistant Manager.

“I love the Barbie movie,” said Ayva Dimick.

“We’re watching Oppenhiemer first, and then Barbie,” said Isiah Maloney.

Even on a weekday, in the middle of the day, movie theater merchandise was selling out. The unlikely pair of movies brought in all ages and genders, filling the lobbies with excitement and nostalgia.

“Because lots of generations, you know like my parents purchased Barbies for me, and I loved that Barbie wanted to be an astronaut, and she wanted to do many things because that’s what we should all aspire to,” said Hildorf.

Whether you head to see Barbie, Oppenheimer, or Barbenhiemer, you’ll feel transported to a Barbie world.

“I love her so much,” said Dimick.

With theaters expected to be packed throughout the weekend, you might want to book your tickets ahead of time. Theatres say their supply of merchandise and themed drinks are dwindling.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.