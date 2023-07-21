3 teens arrested after pursuit in stolen SUV ends in crash in Kent County

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested Thursday morning in Ada Township after they allegedly stole an SUV and caused a crash that shut down an intersection for several hours.

According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a black Ford SUV stolen from a residence near the intersection of West Village Trail and Village Springs Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle had its keys left inside it when it was stolen.

The vehicle was spotted by deputies just after 7 a.m. on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard, where they attempted a traffic stop, but the SUV reportedly fled northbound on East Beltline Avenue, ran a red light at Burton Street and struck a westbound Ford Taurus, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the Taurus, a 25-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was taken to a hospital to be treated. He is expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office said five people left the crashed SUV on foot. Using a Kent County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team and a Michigan State Police K-9 Team, authorities said they were able to apprehend two juveniles - one which had a loaded handgun on them - while a third suspect was apprehended by a civilian who turned them over to police.

The three people taken into custody were 14, 15 and 18 years old. The other two suspects have not been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

One of the juveniles apprehended by police reportedly had a loaded handgun on them. (WILX)

