LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Any thunderstorms that flare up along a cold front advancing across the area this afternoon will have the potential of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The threat of a tornado is not zero today, but is small.

The Storm Prediction Center has included our area in the Slight Risk category (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather today.

The most likely time for strong to severe thunderstorms will be between noon and 6 P.M. The cold font is expected to pass through the Lansing area by 2 P.M. and clear Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties by 5 or 6 P.M.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast on WILX News 10 on air and on our digital platforms. Our latest forecast is always available on the WILX News 10 First Alert Weather app.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.