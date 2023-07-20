Advertise With Us

Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders

Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursdays thunderstorms have caused thousands of power outages across Mid-Michigan.

Related: Send us photos of storm damage in your area

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 21,000 Consumers Energy customers and 34,000 DTE Energy customers are without power.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has four customers without power.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

