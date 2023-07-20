Teens get hands-on tour at LCC

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in the Lansing Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) Program got a hands-on lesson in the trades Thursday.

Students in the program got hands-on experience with the drone, welding and electric programs at Lansing Community College’s west campus.

It’s a collaboration with the Lansing Police Department, Peckham, Lansing Parks and Rec, the Ingham County 30th District Court and Meijer Warehouse.

“We’re here to open up different opportunities and chances. Challenge them, you know, bring out that talent or that hidden knowledge, or that thing they have in them,” said Rahsaan Maffet. “To bring it out of them and hopefully spark some type of interest so that they can take it later on in the future.”

Students from Peckham’s Career Development Programs and Footprints and Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates also took part in the tour.

The event was part of Michigan Reconnect Week, which will continue Friday with a social mixer at LCC’s Gannon Building.

