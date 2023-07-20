Study suggests Michigan community colleges rank 2nd worst in country for graduation rates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent study conducted by a group of Michigan business leaders has placed two community colleges in the state under scrutiny due to their low graduation rates.

According to the report, only 27% of students at Michigan community colleges manage to obtain a degree or certificate within six years of enrolling.

The study findings have ranked Michigan as the second-worst state in the U.S. in terms of completion rates. However, some community college students in the Mid-Michigan area have expressed disagreement with the report’s conclusions.

When Ray Kejjan arrived at Lansing Community College, he said he knew what to expect.

“I had different people help me out and different people that have already been going here and friends that have been here a while help me out,” Kejjan said.

The report from Business Leaders for Michigan questions that support and ranks Michigan’s community colleges as the second worst in the country for completion of degrees.

The president of the Michigan Community College Association, Brandy Johnson, begs to differ. She said the report doesn’t take into account a majority of students.

“Most students who enroll in community colleges and it’s their first time in college and they’re enrolled full time - most of those actually never intend to get an associates degree or a certificate awarded by the community college,” Johnson said. “They’re there to save time and money.”

Many students will start at Lansing Community College or Jackson College and transfer to Michigan State or the University of Michigan.

“LCC has been one of the best community colleges,” Kejjan said. “I mean, the help that I’ve been getting here and everything and my goals, the help that I’ve been getting to be able to transfer to MSU after this has been great.”

Johnson said those experiences aren’t included in the report, making it appear a certificate or degree from a community college is the only sign of success.

“And those students are successful,” Johnson said.

She said there are students who do well in the classroom but don’t finish with a degree for other reasons.

“They have bills to pay,” Johnson said. “We serve a lot of adult students, students who are parents, students who have financial obligations.”

Jackson College offers scholarships for those who have responsibilities that create challenges.

Students like Kaylee Shaw said they wouldn’t be able to afford a college education without it.

“I was able to not work my last semester, which was really great because I graduated from the dental hygiene program and we have five board exams to take that last semester, so I could put more effort into my studies,” Shaw said.

Johnson said it’s important to keep in mind that Michigan has several universities and the state’s community colleges act as feeder schools. She agreed that the report had some important points on where community colleges can improve, like job placement post-graduation.

