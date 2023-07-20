Advertise With Us

Sparrow’s clinic on wheels makes a stop at St. Mary St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Carson City

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Mich. (WILX) -It’s the only of its kind in the Mid-Michigan area, helping people with healthcare on the road.

Residents could visit Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic Thursday, which provides accessible health care to people at no cost. The clinic is like an urgent care on wheels.

You could get a physical, health screenings like cholesterol and services for any immunizations like the flu shot. The clinic on wheels was at the St. Mary St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Carson City on July 20.

If you couldn’t make it to the mobile health clinic, Sparrow holds events in seven counties across Mid-Michigan during the summer.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, you can head to LMTS Community Outreach Services in Lansing. The clinic is at no cost. The only thing you need to bring is yourself.

