Advertise With Us

Severe thunderstorms moving into the area and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10+ Digital Desk as Taylor Gattoni has today’s top stories on First at Four and 90 minutes of local news. Plus, Rachelle Legrand looks ahead at Studio 10 and First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the First Alert Forecast, tracking thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 20, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1930
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1965
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1929

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues due to risk for severe weather
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning

Latest News

Police search for subject suspected of damaging pickup truck at retail store parking lot in Delta Township
PHOTOS: Gov. Whitmer shows her life in plastic
Sparrow’s clinic on wheels makes a stop at St. Mary St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Carson City
Multiple streets in Lansing shut down due to gas main break