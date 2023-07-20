Severe thunderstorms moving into the area and what we’re working on
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10+ Digital Desk as Taylor Gattoni has today’s top stories on First at Four and 90 minutes of local news. Plus, Rachelle Legrand looks ahead at Studio 10 and First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the First Alert Forecast, tracking thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail.
More:
- First Alert Weather Day continues due to risk for severe weather
- Michigan State University prepares for alcohol sales at sports events following new law
- Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 20, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1930
- Lansing Record Low: 39° 1965
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
- Jackson Record Low: 42º 1929
