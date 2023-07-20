Advertise With Us

Police warn of scammers impersonating Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee

Chief Ellery Sosebee, with the Lansing Police Department, which is notably not the Lansing Township Police Department.
Chief Ellery Sosebee, with the Lansing Police Department, which is notably not the Lansing Township Police Department.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing Township are warning residents of a familiar phone scam.

According to authorities, people have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee, despite the scammer spoofing the Lansing Township Police Department phone number on caller ID. The scammer attempts to confirm banking information.

The Lansing Township Police Department wants residents to know that no law enforcement agency will call to confirm banking information.

Related: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office didn’t ask you for bitcoin

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

