Police search for subject suspected of damaging pickup truck at retail store parking lot in Delta Township

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is looking for a subject suspected of damaging a pickup truck Tuesday at a parking lot in Delta Township.

According to authorities, the alleged incident happened on July 18 at around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Menards located in Delta Township.

If anyone recognizes the subject is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lansing Post at 517-322-1907, Reference Complaint # 11-2929-23.

(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)

