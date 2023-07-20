Police search for subject suspected of damaging pickup truck at retail store parking lot in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is looking for a subject suspected of damaging a pickup truck Tuesday at a parking lot in Delta Township.

According to authorities, the alleged incident happened on July 18 at around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Menards located in Delta Township.

If anyone recognizes the subject is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lansing Post at 517-322-1907, Reference Complaint # 11-2929-23.

(Michigan State Police)

(Michigan State Police)

