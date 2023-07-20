Advertise With Us

‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Judiciary approves bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices
People rally for vaccine choice at Michigan State Capitol
Jessica Grigoreva said she refuses to move Ginger or surrender the pet and could now face...
Owners of emotional support pot-bellied pig kept against city ordinance could face criminal charges
People rally for vaccine choice at Michigan State Capitol
People rally for vaccine choice at Michigan State Capitol
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Capitol riot