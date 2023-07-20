Advertise With Us

More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

A Connecticut homeowner who rented out his pool said the event turned into an out-of-control party. (SOURCE: NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT)
By Mack Rosenberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT) – A city in Connecticut is considering new noise ordinances after a party at a rented out pool got out of control.

The normally quiet neighborhood in Milford was anything but on the night of June 24.

A homeowner who had rented out his pool said he had done it many times before using an app called Swimply. This time was different, however.

“Little kids’ birthday parties, 3-year-old, 5-year-old, 9-year-old,” the homeowner, who wished to remain unidentified, said. “The other ones have been like a baby shower or like a sweet 16. And then we had the big disaster.”

He said this time he was completely fooled when the people booking the party told him it wouldn’t be crowded or loud.

He later found out the party was advertised on social media, and the clients sold tickets and booze. More than 120 people showed up.

“If I would have known it was going to be like that, I would have never, ever hosted anything like that,” he said.

The homeowner has had more parties since but nothing quite like the once on June 24.

Milford is considering a new noise ordinance.

Carolyn Butler has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and was curious, so she downloaded an app to find out how loud the party was.

“My house was rocking with the windows closed inside,” she said. “It was rocking at 80 to 90 decibels.”

The homeowner was given violations for running a commercial party and not getting permits.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

