Mid-Michigan Matters: From surgeries to summits

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has climbed the seven summits, including Mount Everest.

Dr. Rakesh Patel joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss his journeys, trips and what he has planned next - including a mountain that might be harder to climb than Everest.

