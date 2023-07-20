Mid-Michigan Matters: From surgeries to summits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has climbed the seven summits, including Mount Everest.

Dr. Rakesh Patel joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss his journeys, trips and what he has planned next - including a mountain that might be harder to climb than Everest.

