Michigan State Police investigate fatal shooting in Washtenaw County

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Washtenaw County murder.

According to authorities, it happened Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of M-14 and Earhart Road in Ann Arbor Township. When troopers responded to the area on reports of a shooting, they found a 28-year-old man from Detroit inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt standing outside the victim’s vehicle firing a handgun before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan. Police are asking the public for any information related to the shooting. Any motorist with a dashcam who drove on M-14 near Earhart Road at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday is urged to contact Michigan State Police.

M-14 was closed for several hours Tuesday after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP. Tips can be made anonymously here.

