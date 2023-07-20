Lansing Art Gallery hosts first pop-up art shop after pandemic hiatus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Appreciating the Arts took center stage in Lansing as locals had the chance to soak up the sun, enjoy the fresh air, and purchase art at an outdoor pop-up shop Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center, was held at its location on South Washington Square.

It featured a new exhibit from Lansing artist Brian Snyder called “The Journey Continues: American Aboriginal Art,”

It was the first pop-up shop organized by the gallery since the COVID pandemic. It featured work from artists across Michigan.

“Having pop-ups outside is just another opportunity for people to walk by, maybe engage with the art if they haven’t learned about the gallery before or maybe have never felt welcome in that type of space,” said Sarah Hopkins, with the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center.

Another pop-up art shop will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lansing Center.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.