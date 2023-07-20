Advertise With Us

Hail damage affects Davison area residents, car dealership

Although it is quiet now, hail was crashing down on Thursday afternoon, July 20 for many in mid-Michigan after severe storms rolled through.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
It was a normal day at Hank Graff Chevrolet in Davison until a severe storm hit Thursday afternoon, dropping massive hailstones.

It was a normal day at Hank Graff Chevrolet in Davison until a severe storm hit Thursday afternoon, dropping massive hailstones.

“The hailstorm started light and then it went crazy like I’ve never seen,” said Chris Graff.

Graff’s dealership was hit hard, between shattered windshields and dented hoods, every car on the lot was damaged.

“It did a lot of damage. Every skylight in our dealership went out. Our air conditioning units are peppered. And then the cars,” Graff said.

However, Graff isn’t the only one feeling the effects of the storm. Residents throughout mid-Michigan have reported damage to their homes and vehicles.

Back at the dealership, Graff said the future of the damaged vehicles is a big unknown.

“We got the insurance company coming out tomorrow to figure out how we fix them or sell them or how we go from there,” Graff said.

The AAA Disaster Team also will come out to assess the damage, but the dealership will remain open during the process.

For weather updates, head to our First Alert Weather page.

