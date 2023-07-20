Gov. Whitmer to sign Michigan’s new education budget into law in Suttons Bay

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the state’s new education budget into law Thursday.

The legislation will require that for the 2024 school year, 1.4 million students will get free breakfast and lunch. There will also be more funding for tutoring and after-school programs. School safety and resources for students’ mental health are also a focus of this budget.

Whitmer will sign the legislation in Suttons Bay on July 20 at around 12:30 p.m.

