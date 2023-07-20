Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer to sign Michigan’s new education budget into law in Suttons Bay

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the state’s new education budget into law Thursday.

The legislation will require that for the 2024 school year, 1.4 million students will get free breakfast and lunch. There will also be more funding for tutoring and after-school programs. School safety and resources for students’ mental health are also a focus of this budget.

Whitmer will sign the legislation in Suttons Bay on July 20 at around 12:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash
Woman sentenced for OWI causing death in Jackson County wrong-way crash on I-94
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Paul Stiles
Man to stand trial for murder in Jackson County shooting
Man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old to appear in court for probable cause hearing
Dean Transportation hosting hiring event in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day