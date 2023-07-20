Advertise With Us

Fowlerville Community Schools’ controversial flag policy draws attention of ACLU

“The school district’s action has told LGBTQ+ students that they don’t count and that being themselves is something bad and something controversial.”
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is now weighing in on the Fowlerville School Board’s recent decision to restrict which flags can be displayed in classrooms and on district buildings.

Background: Fowlerville Community Schools approve controversial flag display proposal

Jay Kaplan, a lawyer with the Michigan ACLU LGBTQ+ Rights Project, sent News 10 a statement that reads in part, “Whether intended or not, the school district’s action has told LGBTQ+ students that they don’t count and that being themselves is something bad and something controversial.”

The school district said the new policy is content-neutral and aims to ensure that all display signs align with the district’s educational objectives and support school activities. The school board voted to approve the policy 6-1, which has upset students and parents who support the LGBTQ+ school community.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash

Latest News

Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
Fowlerville Community Schools’ controversial flag policy draws attention of ACLU
Fowlerville Community Schools’ controversial flag policy draws attention of ACLU
Okemos in-home health service hosts free Alzheimer’s education session
Okemos in-home health service hosts free Alzheimer’s education session
Okemos in-home health service hosts free Alzheimer’s education session