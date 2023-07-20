Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Comfortable air settles in today
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Behind a cold front that touched off strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon we will be in a comfortable air mass today. High temperatures today will be in the low 80s and humidity levels will be lower than Thursday. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday through Monday. Temperatures top out near 90º by the end of next week.

Today plan on partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the area. Tonight we are mostly clear with low temperatures once again dropping to the mid 50s. A good deal of sunshine is expected Saturday. We do have a chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm pop-up Saturday evening. Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy overall. Both Sunday and Monday we could see a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening hours. Tuesday is promising mostly sunny skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 21, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1944

