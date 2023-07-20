First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Behind a cold front that touched off strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon we will be in a comfortable air mass today. High temperatures today will be in the low 80s and humidity levels will be lower than Thursday. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday through Monday. Temperatures top out near 90º by the end of next week.

Today plan on partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the area. Tonight we are mostly clear with low temperatures once again dropping to the mid 50s. A good deal of sunshine is expected Saturday. We do have a chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm pop-up Saturday evening. Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy overall. Both Sunday and Monday we could see a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening hours. Tuesday is promising mostly sunny skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 21, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1934

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864

Jackson Record High: 100º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 44º 1944

