Multiple streets in Lansing shut down due to gas main break

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple roads in Lansing are closed Thursday due to a gas main break.

Emergency crews are at the area of Saginaw and Washington Thursday to repair the gas main break. Saginaw Street between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue is closed, as well as Washington Avenue to Madison Street. Capitol Avenue after Saginaw Street is also shut down.

The Lansing Fire Chief said a gas line was hit during construction in the area.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the Saginaw Street and Washington Avenue area near Lansing Community College. Authorities said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The gas main break was reported on July 20 at around 11 a.m., and it is not clear when the roadways will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

