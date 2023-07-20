Ele’s Race returns to raise money for grieving youth across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Place is a nonprofit that helps children in Mid-Michigan deal with grief associated with the loss of a loved one.

The nonprofit holds events like this weekend’s Ele’s Race 5K Run/Walk to raise money and continue providing support for families in need. Ele’s Race is a significant way people can support the group’s efforts for families in our area.

Ele’s Place Director Kristine Kuhnert said that they are there to help families at no cost, and it is rewarding because their stories are tough, but they have nowhere else to turn.

Kuhnert first got involved with Ele’s Place in 2006, along with her husband, as volunteers who donated their time and money to a cause they felt passionate about. After 2013, Kuhnert began working full-time for the nonprofit organization, which eventually became a valuable resource for her family.

In 2014, tragedy struck when Scott, Kuhnert’s husband, was killed by a drunk driver.

“My three boys that were 11, 13, and 15 at the time, and myself walked through the program wing and started utilizing the services to process our grief,” Kuhnert recalled.

She said many families who went through the program attend Ele’s Race. Additionally, people can buy a memory heart to honor a loved one who passed away.

“The last mile of the race, which I absolutely love, is what we call our Memory Mile,” Kuhnert said. “You can buy a memory heart up until the day of the event at Ele’s Place for $20 and we line the last mile with memory hearts and families have an opportunity to decorate it in honor of the person who died.”

Ken Zisholz, a donor for Ele’s Place and a participant in the 5K on Saturday, mentioned that seeing the images on the last mile serves as a big motivator to finish the race.

“If you have run in the race, it is a very nice feeling when you make that final turn and all the hearts and all the signs,” Zisholz said. “When I get to that 2.9-mile mark, it’s like, I gotta finish this thing so, it is nice to see all the signs and all the hearts along the race track.”

The 5K will start at 8 a.m. at Jackson National Life Insurance Headquarters.

A kids’ 1-mile event will follow at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a kids’ dash. Registration can be done in advance on Ele’s Place website or in person on the day of the event.

More information and resources can be found on Ele’s Place’s website.

