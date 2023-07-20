Advertise With Us

Dean Transportation hosting hiring event in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Lansing Thursday.

The company is looking for school bus drivers, school bus attendants and service technicians.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. on July 20 and end at 7 p.m. at Dean Training Center located at 4600 Aurelius Road.

If you plan to participate, officials said you will be able to learn about starting wages for the various positions and the benefits the company offers.

Officials from Dean Transportation said that this event is free to the public and that no prior experience is required. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license to the event.

