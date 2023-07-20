‘Come on Barbie, let’s go govern’: Governor Gretchen Whitmer shows her life in plastic
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed her life in plastic to social media—some might say it’s fantastic.
Whitmer posted to her social media Thursday a variety of photos of her as Barbie, just in time for the movie premiere on July 21.
“Making it in the real world can be tough,” wrote Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action to help even more Michiganders make it in Michigan. We’re investing in every corner of our state and creating opportunities, so every Barbie (and Ken!) can live their dream life.”
