Animal Control removes dog, 33 cats, 5 dead cats from Onondaga home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control officers removed one dog, 33 cats and five dead cats from an Onondaga home Thursday.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed on a home located near the intersection of Onondaga and Kinneville roads. Animal Control said they had received a tip that a residence had 50 cats suffering from various illnesses and injuries and multiple dead animals.

Ingham County Animal Control said the suspect surrendered all animals and is cooperating with the investigation. A report will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

A number of the animals are in need of medical attention.

he Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is requesting residents donate non-clumping cat litter, wet pate cat food, and chicken feed. More information on donations can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.