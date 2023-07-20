Advertise With Us

10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.(Source: Baker County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 10-month-old baby is dead after being left in a hot car that reached triple-digit temperatures.

The woman who was caring for the child has been arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Police say Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours.

The outside temperature had reached 98 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car was higher than 133 degrees.

Jewell said she left the baby in the car assuming the child was sleeping and went on with her duties caring for other children inside a home.

The baby’s mother found the child strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle.

Medical staff registered the infant’s internal temperature at 110 degrees, the highest the thermometer can read.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues due to risk for severe weather
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning

Latest News

Join the News 10+ Digital Desk as Taylor Gattoni has today’s top stories on First at Four and...
Severe thunderstorms moving into the area and what we’re working on
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday following her arrest on charges...
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite