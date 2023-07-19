Advertise With Us

Woman sentenced for OWI causing death in Jackson County wrong-way crash on I-94

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old woman was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a fatal 2021 wrong-way crash.

According to authorities, Jacquelyn Shepherd was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Sandstone Township, where she struck four other vehicles. Erica Kas, a woman from Hillsdale, died in the collision.

Shepherd was found guilty of three charges in April 2023, including reckless driving and operating while intoxicated. She was sentenced Wednesday to 7 to 15 years for operating while intoxicated causing death. She must serve at least seven years before she is eligible for parole.

