Water main break prompts boil water advisory for some Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A boil water advisory has been made for some Lansing residents Tuesday.

According to officials with the Lansing Board of Water and Light, the water boil advisory impacts roughly 103 customers on Grand River Avenue, between Grover and Forest Hills roads, including Industrial and National parkways, John Henry Drive, Lowell Road between Grand River Avenue and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

The utility said a water main break occurred late Monday night, which resulted in a loss of water pressure. The water main has since been repaired.

Water for those impacted should be brought to a boil and continuously boiled for three minutes before use, or use bottled water, until further notice.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The BWL is conducting water quality tests and further details will be shared after test results are received.

