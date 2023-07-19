Advertise With Us

Water main break prompts boil water advisory for some Lansing residents

Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A boil water advisory has been made for some Lansing residents Tuesday.

According to officials with the Lansing Board of Water and Light, the water boil advisory impacts roughly 103 customers on Grand River Avenue, between Grover and Forest Hills roads, including Industrial and National parkways, John Henry Drive, Lowell Road between Grand River Avenue and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

The utility said a water main break occurred late Monday night, which resulted in a loss of water pressure. The water main has since been repaired.

Water for those impacted should be brought to a boil and continuously boiled for three minutes before use, or use bottled water, until further notice.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The BWL is conducting water quality tests and further details will be shared after test results are received.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Lansing runaway teen found, says police
A female rottweiler that had been shot was discovered in Jackson County on July 17, 2023.
Jackson County Animal Control seeks information after finding shot dog
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
One dead in Jackson County car crash

Latest News

Fowlerville High School
Fowlerville Community Schools discuss controversial flag display proposal
Fowlerville High School
Fowlerville Community Schools discuss controversial flag display proposal
Children learn about healthcare at Ionia Free Fair
Children learn about healthcare at Ionia Free Fair
Children learn about healthcare at Ionia Free Fair