US Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship held in Jackson County

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Women from all over the country are meeting in Jackson County this week for the annual US Women’s Hot air Balloon National Championship.

The race leads up to the 40th Hot Air Jubilee in Jackson, which begins Friday.

15 pilots will test their skills by flying over targets and completing tasks using wind direction to find the best place to launch. This task, called the Hesitation Waltz, forces pilots to throw a target bag as close as they can to a target in an open field.

“These Pilots are highly skilled Pilots,” said Angela Madden with the organizing committee. “They are looking at micro weather. And so they want to know exactly what the winds are doing at very specific altitudes. And in fact, that’s how they steer. So if they want to turn right or turn left, they don’t just turn a steering wheel like we do on our car they have to increase or decrease their altitude and find a win layer that will take them in that direction.”

The best performers this week will have a chance to represent Team USA in the 2025 World Hot Air Balloon Championships.

