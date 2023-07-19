Thursday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather team is declaring Thursday, July 20th a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that flare up along a cold front advancing across the area Thursday afternoon will have the potential of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center in their early afternoon update included most of our area in the Slight Risk category (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather Thursday. The Slight Risk category now does include the cities of Lansing and Jackson.

Our expectation as of Wednesday afternoon is that the areas closer to Flint and Detroit will have the greatest risk of severe weather, but the threat does exist for areas along and near US 127, too.

