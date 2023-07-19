Advertise With Us

Thursday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
WILX Weather Webcast 7/19/2023 Midday
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather team is declaring Thursday, July 20th a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that flare up along a cold front advancing across the area Thursday afternoon will have the potential of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center in their early afternoon update included most of our area in the Slight Risk category (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather Thursday. The Slight Risk category now does include the cities of Lansing and Jackson.

Our expectation as of Wednesday afternoon is that the areas closer to Flint and Detroit will have the greatest risk of severe weather, but the threat does exist for areas along and near US 127, too.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast on WILX News 10 on air and on our digital platforms. Our latest forecast is always available on the WILX News 10 First Alert Weather app.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Jackson County car crash
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

Latest News

Woman sentenced for OWI causing death in Jackson County wrong-way crash on I-94
Quiet weather ahead of possible thunderstorms Thursday
Police seize ‘substantial’ amount of drugs, guns from Lenawee County residence
AG Nessel joins law enforcers nationwide cracking down on illegal telemarketing calls to US consumers