Suit Up this Wedding Season with Kositchek’s Menswear

Suiting up for the occasion! Studio 10’s Nicole and Rachelle visited Kositchek’s Menswear to discuss men’s wedding attire!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -No matter what type of wedding you are invited to this season, Kositchek’s Menswear will make sure you are dressed to the nine’s!

From linen suits, tuxedos and everything in between, they have a variety of options with trending styles for you to choose from.

Not only will dress you in a suit, but will make sure you are ready from head to toe.

They have a selection of ties, shoes and an alterations department that will ensure you both look and feel the part.

For more information, visit https://kositcheks.com/

