Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartan Hall of Fame inductees and previewing the British Open
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to take a look at the Class of 2023 inductees into the Spartan Sports Hall of Fame and we talk picks for the British Open - which starts bright and early Thursday morning.
More:
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo reflects on unique opportunities, USS Carl Vinson experience
Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond
Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.