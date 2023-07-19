Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartan Hall of Fame inductees and previewing the British Open

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to take a look at the Class of 2023 inductees into the Spartan Sports Hall of Fame and we talk picks for the British Open - which starts bright and early Thursday morning.

