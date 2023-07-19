Police seize ‘substantial’ amount of drugs, guns from Lenawee County residence

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested two suspects after finding a “substantial” amount of drugs and multiple firearms while conducting a search warrant Wednesday.

Michigan State Police, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and Adrian Police conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Church Street in the City of Adrian on July 19.

Police said the operation led to arresting two suspects found at the premises and finding a large amount of drugs and multiple firearms.

Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) detectives will work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against these individuals.

The investigation is ongoing.

