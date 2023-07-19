Advertise With Us

Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter believe they have found the owner of a dog that was found shot and left for dead Monday.

According to authorities, the dog was found at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Hannewald Road, between Mount Hope and Waterloo Munith roads, at the trail that heads into the State Park near the radio tower.

A court order will keep Zoe, a female rottweiler, at the Jackson County Animal Shelter until the investigation is complete.

Authorities said Zoe had broken through the fence at her home, which is seven miles from where she was found. Investigators believe she was picked up and brought to the state park in Munith, where she was found at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The shelter said Zoe had damage to her back, a collapsed lung and poor blood circulation. You can donate to support Zoe’s emergency medical care here.

Authorities released images captured from a surveillance camera of a silver crossover SUV that was in the area at about 9 a.m. Monday. Jackson County Animal Control wants to speak to the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7901 or Jackson County Animal Control at animalshelter@mijackson.org.

