Over 100-year-old Owosso mural being restored

A mural in Owosso that is more than a century old is being restored.
A mural in Owosso that is more than a century old is being restored.(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A mural in Owosso that is more than a century old is being restored.

“I feel like community and art should be hand in hand and this is one way that we can do that,” said Jennifer Ross, an artist and exhibit director for the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC).

The more than 100-year-old Quaker Oats mural in Owosso is being brought back to full color with every brush stroke.

Ross and another mural artist said research shows bringing art and community together helps bring life downtown.

“There were studies done over on the East Coast where dying urban communities decided to do mural projects and when they did, their downtown became vibrant again, became a place where people would want to be a part of and young families would want to be a part of and so they thrived,” Ross said.

Tuesday, July 18 was the pair’s second day of painting, and they said many residents have already cheered them on.

