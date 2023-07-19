Advertise With Us

Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Jackson County car crash
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

Latest News

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
The Secret of Slow Dancing
Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed...
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner