Nearly all health care occupations projected to experience shortages in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new report projects that nearly all health care occupations in Michigan will experience workforce shortages between now and 2032.

The Michigan Healthcare Workforce Index said even the “healthiest” occupations lack presence in rural areas.

“This is not meant to be a ranking of which health care jobs are best and which are worst,” said Craig Donahue, vice president and chief operating officer of the Michigan Health Council. “Our goal is to provide leaders and decision-makers with critical, easy-to-understand data so they can grasp the current state of individual occupations and the collective health care workforce across a range of factors. This will help guide our state toward implementing policies that will create a strong, sustainable health care workforce.”

The report ranked 36 occupations by calculating projections based on four variables:

Growth: The percentage the occupation was expected to grow over the next 10 years

Wage: The occupation’s 2021 median wage and 2011 median wage were combined to determine by what percentage the occupation’s wage had increased (or decreased) over 10 years

Turnover: The level of movement taking place in the occupation

Shortage: A comparison of how many openings an occupation is expected to have over the next ten years to the educational supply

The council said the “healthiest” occupation over the next 10 years is projected to be nurse practitioners, while dental assistants were projected as the “least” healthy.

The report also found that even occupations not projected to experience statewide shortages still have distribution problems, as many occupations lack a presence in rural areas.

The council said other occupations, like those for mental health, are facing immense shortages and competitive wage challenges, which raises concerns.

“The data clearly shows that there are challenges facing Michigan’s health care industry—but it reveals compelling opportunities, as well,” said Michelle Wein, director of research at MHC. “We hope that the insights gleaned from the index will spark informed discussions about the best ways to build out Michigan’s health care workforce capacity.”

You can download the report here.

