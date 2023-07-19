Mid-Michigan Matters: Parent-friendly resources

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here on Mid-Michigan Matters, we take the time to highlight people and things happening in and around our area.

GLAM - or Greater Lansing Area Moms - joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss how the organization works to help people in our community.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.