Michigan State Police reminds drivers to slow down after pulling over speedster going over 100 mph on I-96 in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - State police are telling drivers to slow down after they had to stop a car going over 100 mph on a highway Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police posted on Twitter of a trooper pulling over a White Ford Edge on eastbound I-96 in Delta Township on July 18 just before 6 p.m. for speeding.

The driver, a 48-year-old woman from Livonia, was going 107 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.

