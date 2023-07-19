Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo reflects on unique opportunities, USS Carl Vinson experience

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The game of basketball has given Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo a lot of neat opportunities and brought him to a lot of unique places.

Back in 2011, Izzo and Michigan State played a basketball game on the USS Carl Vinson, which marked the first time ever a college hoops game has been on an aircraft carrier.

12 years later, Izzo returned to that very ship just last week.

Earlier Tuesday, Izzo shared with us some pretty neat experiences as he, his assistant (a former military guy himself) Doug Wojick, Mel Tucker, Adam Nightingale, Casey Lubahn, and Jake Boss spent two eye-opening nights aboard USS Carl Vinson in the San Diego Harbor.

Which, if you recall, was the same aircraft carrier MSU and North Carolina played on back in 2011.

Izzo has been a big voice when it comes to taking care of those in service and showing more appreciation for them as well.

So, that said, the trip for him was one that certainly put things much more into perspective.

“When I stood there, you know, I thought of it. I remembered back to when we played there, and then there were a couple guys that were at our last game even though it was a different ship,” Izzo said. “There were a couple guys there last game, and Doug Wojick was on the trip too because he’s my military guy, and the national anthem means more after you see the people that serve our country. Anthems will never mean what they used to mean to me, and I had one more to that list.”

