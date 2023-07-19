Advertise With Us

Man to stand trial for murder in Jackson County shooting

If convicted, Paul Stiles faces the possibility of life in prison.
Paul Stiles
Paul Stiles(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Paul Stiles was bound over to Circuit Court on charges of open murder and felony firearm.

The charges stem from a May 7 shooting at a residence in Hanover Township that resulted in the death of Devil Stiles.

Background: Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting

According to authorities, a woman called 911 to report that her friend was shot by his uncle. When deputies entered the residence, they found a 34-year-old dead man who had been shot in the head. He was later identified as Devil Stiles.

Paul Stiles, 55, was arrested at the scene. He remains lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

At the time, police believed alcohol and drugs were factors in the incident.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

A pretrial date has not yet been scheduled.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Jackson County car crash
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

Latest News

Fowlerville High School
Fowlerville Community Schools approve controversial flag display proposal
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Mid-Michigan Matters: Parent-friendly resources
Mid-Michigan Matters: Parent-friendly resources
WILX's Favorite Part of a Wedding