Lansing police’s GREAT program aims to help teens find success

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) Program came to Lansing Community College Wednesday.

The GREAT Program aims to help teens stay on the path to success. Students had the chance to speak one-on-one with police about domestic violence and what to do during a traffic stop.

“I think it just makes them better young adults and just makes them realize they are accountable for themselves, in school, out of school, everything in general,” said Tori Brooks, with GREAT. “If they can hold themselves and their friends accountable, I think it just makes society a better place in general.”

The event was part of Michigan Reconnect Week, which will continue Thursday with a hands-on tour of LCC’s welding machines, drones and fire science programs.

There will also be a social mixer Friday at LCC’s Gannon Building.

