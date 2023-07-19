Advertise With Us

Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mastiff was killed by Lansing police Wednesday morning after it reportedly attacked his owner’s partner.

The Lansing Police Department confirmed that officers received a 911 call regarding a dog attack at about 3:45 a.m. Police said responding officers saw the dog attacking someone when they arrived at the scene and shot the dog.

Officials with Ingham County Animal Control said they were contacted by Lansing police for assistance at about 4 a.m. and were called to a residence near the intersection of West Rundle Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the dog was shot and killed.

The victims of the dog attack were not at the scene at the time of Animal Control’s involvement. Further details were not released at the time.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Jackson County car crash
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

Latest News

The Secret of Slow Dancing
English Inn
Being a Proper Wedding Guest at the English Inn
Fireworks
A Gift Giving Guide at Fireworks Glass Studios
Coco's Off the Rack
Dressing to Impress Women’s Wedding Attire