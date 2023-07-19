Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mastiff was killed by Lansing police Wednesday morning after it reportedly attacked his owner’s partner.

The Lansing Police Department confirmed that officers received a 911 call regarding a dog attack at about 3:45 a.m. Police said responding officers saw the dog attacking someone when they arrived at the scene and shot the dog.

Officials with Ingham County Animal Control said they were contacted by Lansing police for assistance at about 4 a.m. and were called to a residence near the intersection of West Rundle Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the dog was shot and killed.

The victims of the dog attack were not at the scene at the time of Animal Control’s involvement. Further details were not released at the time.

