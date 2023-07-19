Lansing man among 16 accused of trying to manipulate Michigan’s 2020 Presidential Election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is one of 16 people facing felony charges for breaking election laws in hopes of tipping Michigan’s 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

Background: Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme

In announcing the charges Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said all 16 face the possibility of spending 14 years in prison.

The 16 individuals are accused of meeting secretly in the basement of Michigan’s GOP headquarters to try and change the outcome of Michigan’s presidential election.

The charges were filed Tuesday afternoon, accusing the 16 of meeting up secretly to sign documents claiming they were the electors for the 2020 presidential election and that Donald Trump won Michigan.

“That was a lie. They weren’t the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it,” Neseel said. “They carried out these actions with the hope and belief that the electoral votes of Michigan’s 2020 election would be awarded to the candidate of their choosing instead of the candidate Michigan voters actually chose.”

Among the accused is 76-year-old James Renner of Lansing. He, along with 15 others, are charged with eight different felonies ranging from conspiracy to commit forgery to election law forgery.

Co-Chair of Ingham County Republicans, Norm Shinkle, said these people should not be charged for hoping their candidate would win.

“They were hoping and they signed a statement in hopes that Trump was going to make it through this,” Shinkle said. “If you remember the chaos going on back then in 2020, that’s really all they were doing. What Nessel is doing now is a bunch of baloney.”

With these being the first charges filed against alleged “fake electors,” Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, said the Attorney General is doing the right thing.

“The Attorney General has deemed it illegal, which I believe it was,” Barnes said. “I’m glad we’re finally going to see some justice on this because we can’t allow this sort of subversion of the true process to happen without some sort of consequences.”

Barnes believes the defendants were encouraged by outside parties with hopes of overturning the election.

“This moment, on that day when the electors were voting, is just an example of how far the Republicans are willing to go to try to take something back that they have lost, which is the presidency of the United States,” Barnes said.

Nessel previously referred the case to the U.S. Department of Justice but has decided to reopen an investigation in her office as federal charges hadn’t been filed yet.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“I was pleased to learn of the felony charges filed today against 16 individuals who allegedly sought to disenfranchise Michigan voters and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election by submitting fake electoral votes. As Michigan’s Chief Election Officer, I have a sworn duty to follow the rule of law, protect and defend the legal vote of every Michigan citizen, and ensure our elections are safe, secure, and accurate. As we begin to see accountability and justice for those who were part of an actionable plan to subvert the will of the people in 2020, we must also remember that we are still in the midst of a nationally coordinated effort to weaken democracy. As we prepare for the 2024 presidential election, today’s charges are the first in an ongoing effort to not just seek justice for the wrongs of the past, but to ensure they do not happen again. My office looks forward to fully cooperating with any subsequent legal efforts to bring those who violated the law to justice.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.