Lansing BWL plans $750 million investment in clean energy projects over 10 years

(Lansing BWL)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced Wednesday its plan to invest in clean energy projects over the next ten years.

BWL plans to invest about $750 million to build over 650 megawatts of clean energy projects to support its goals and meet future regional load growth.

The clean energy projects are expected to be completed between 2025-2027 and include the following:

  • 160MW of battery storage
  • 65MW of local solar
  • 195MW of additional solar outside of the Lansing region
  • 238MW of wind outside of the Lansing region
  • Continued growth of energy waste reduction, as well as expansion into demand response programs for customers

“Once implemented, this will bring BWL’s total generational portfolio to around 58 percent renewable and reduce our carbon footprint by 75 percent compared to 2005,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “This continues to position BWL as a leader in the State of Michigan as a clean energy provider, and puts us on the path to carbon neutrality by 2040.”

The projects would supply 16 percent of the state’s energy storage goal as part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “MI Healthy Climate Plan,” which calls for 1,000MW of energy storage by 2025.

BWL received $12 million from the Michigan Public Service Commission to support building 10MW of solar and 40MW of 4-hour battery storage on the Delta Energy Park site.

“This is the largest planned growth in BWL’s nearly 140-year history and ensures we’re able to provide our customers with reliable and affordable energy for decades to come,” said Peffley.

The BWL has about 100,000 electric customers, 58,000 water customers, 155 steam customers and 19 chilled water customers.

