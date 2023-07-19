Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather Thursday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Wednesday.
- Gusty thunderstorms possible Thursday
- Michigan State Police reminds drivers to slow down after pulling over speedster going over 100 mph on I-96 in Eaton County
- Judge denies Michigan school shooter’s request to take life without parole off the table
- Lansing man among 16 accused of trying to manipulate Michigan’s 2020 Presidential Election
- Injured dog found in Jackson County recovering after being shot
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 19, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 102° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1910
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1910
