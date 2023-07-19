Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather Thursday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 19, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 102° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1910

Jackson Record High: 100º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1910

