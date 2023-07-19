Advertise With Us

Governor Whitmer signs bill allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events

(WVIR)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bill allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

Previous story: Michigan Senate passes bill allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums

Senate Bill 247 allows the issuance of liquor licenses to sporting venues within public universities.

11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow the sale of alcohol, including Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Before Tuesday, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were two of only three schools in the Big Ten to prohibit the sale of alcohol at sporting events.

Governor Whitmer said the legislation could reduce binge drinking as people would no longer drink excessively before a game, knowing they would not have access to alcohol throughout their time at a game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Jackson County car crash
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

Latest News

Lansing BWL plans $750 million investment in clean energy projects over 10 years
The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Michigan State Police reminds drivers to slow down after pulling over speedster going over 100 mph on I-96 in Eaton County
Judge denies Michigan school shooter’s request to take life without parole off the table