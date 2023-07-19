Governor Whitmer signs bill allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bill allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

Previous story: Michigan Senate passes bill allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums

Senate Bill 247 allows the issuance of liquor licenses to sporting venues within public universities.

11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow the sale of alcohol, including Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Before Tuesday, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were two of only three schools in the Big Ten to prohibit the sale of alcohol at sporting events.

Governor Whitmer said the legislation could reduce binge drinking as people would no longer drink excessively before a game, knowing they would not have access to alcohol throughout their time at a game.

