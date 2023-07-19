Advertise With Us

A Gift Giving Guide: Fireworks Glass Studios

Finding the perfect wedding gift can be difficult. Studio 10’s Nicole visits Fireworks Glass Studios to talk about their memorable, one of a kind gift options.
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Wedding season means gift giving.

With so many different options, it can be hard to find the perfect wedding gift for the bride and groom.

Studio 10 visits Fireworks Glass Studios to talk about their gift options and why they are such a special option.

With these handcrafted gifts, no two pieces are exactly the same - much like the couple and their love story.

For a full list of gifts offered, visit https://www.fireworksglassmi.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Jackson County car crash
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
Over a dozen Michigan residents charged in 2020 false electors scheme
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

Latest News

Dress to Impress: Women’s Wedding Attire
Find the perfect fit for a wedding at Coco’s Off the Rack
Suit up this wedding season
Suit Up this Wedding Season with Kositchek’s Menswear
The English INN
Exploring Proper Etiquette with The English Inn
WILX's Favorite Part of a Wedding