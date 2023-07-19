Advertise With Us

General Motors awards $175K in grants to Lansing nonprofits

It's part of a nationwide distribution of funds for GM's Community Impact Grants program, which will distribute $3 million to nonprofits across the U.S.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors is awarding $175,000 in grants to Lansing nonprofits.

It’s part of a nationwide distribution of funds for GM’s Community Impact Grants program, which will distribute $3 million to nonprofits across the United States.

Those Lansing nonprofits include United Way of South Central Michigan, Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, Impression 5 Science Center, Origami Driver Rehabilitation, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, and Woldumar Nature Center.

The funds will mainly be used toward STEM learning programs.

