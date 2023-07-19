General Motors awards $175K in grants to Lansing nonprofits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors is awarding $175,000 in grants to Lansing nonprofits.
It’s part of a nationwide distribution of funds for GM’s Community Impact Grants program, which will distribute $3 million to nonprofits across the United States.
Those Lansing nonprofits include United Way of South Central Michigan, Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, Impression 5 Science Center, Origami Driver Rehabilitation, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, and Woldumar Nature Center.
The funds will mainly be used toward STEM learning programs.
