Fowlerville Community Schools discuss controversial flag display proposal

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Fowlerville Community Schools is facing scrutiny regarding a policy that impacts what flags can be displayed.

A school board meeting Tuesday night was moved to the Alverson Center due to dozens of people showing up to voice their opinion on the policy.

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday night on what it called a “content-neutral” policy, which has upset students and parents who support the LGBTQ+ school community.

The policy was introduced in March. People voiced their opinions at Tuesday’s school board meeting, claiming it places more restrictions on what can be displayed at school.

Cinder Stahley, a senior at Fowlerville High School, said they became angry when they heard the board of education may limit certain flags and displays. Stahly said it indirectly targets the use of Pride flags.

“It boggles my mind that someone will want to take that away, a symbol of safety,” Stahly said. “You’re trying to take away something that doesn’t harm anyone. This doesn’t affect anyone. It doesn’t distract anyone from learning.”

Under the content-neutral policy, there will only be five types of flag displays allowed - the American Flag, the Michigan Flag, tools for learning, athletic events and colleges.

That means student organization displays and flags like the Pride flag would not be allowed.

Fowlerville High School music teacher Bill Vliek believes the policy was created out of fear.

“This seems like a poorly written solution to a nonexistent problem,” Vliek said. “We’re talking about what message does this send to where Fowlerville place its priority? Is the football player just as important as the theater kid?”

Fowlerville superintendent Matt Stuard didn’t say why the policy is necessary, but said it strives to ensure all display signs align with the district’s educational objectives and support school activities.

Some parents feel the policy does the opposite.

“My concern is that politics are coming out to play in what should be a nonpartisan school,” said parent Meg Koenemann.

“It’s policies like this, that I believe further look at students as less than, instead of equal to,” Vliek said.

Stuard said if the policy is adopted, they will collaborate with teachers and staff over the next several weeks and months on how to implement the policy.

