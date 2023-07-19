First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day on WILX. Overall we see a mix of clouds and sun today. An advancing cold front teamed up with strong winds aloft will bring the possibility of a line of strong to severe thunderstorms developing and racing across the area. Any thunderstorm could contain heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat today is not zero, but is small. Stay alert to changing conditions between noon and 6 P.M. across the area today. Download the News 10 First Alert Weather app on your smartphone for access to radar and severe weather warnings while on the go today.

The threat of thunderstorms will wrap up around 6 P.M. and we should be partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the upper 50s. Friday through Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny. All three days carry a very small chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon. High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be near 80º. The middle and end of next week high temperatures climb to near 90º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 20, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1930

Lansing Record Low: 39° 1965

Jackson Record High: 100º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 42º 1929

